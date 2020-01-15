Warner lauds Bumrah for 'great skill'

David Warner, on cloud nine after a match-winning effort against India in the first ODI here on Tuesday, said he is always hungry to score runs. For someone who failed to manage a single 50-plus score in the Ashes last year, the Australian opener’s recovery has been remarkable.

His dominance in ODI cricket has seen him overhaul many records and against India in the opener, he achieved another milestone by becoming the fastest Australian in the 50-over format to reach 5000 runs. In his 115th innings, a brilliant unbeaten 128 helped him achieve the feat and spur his team to a ten-wicket win.

It’s no secret that Warner has a special love for India. Returning from his ball-tampering ban, the southpaw smashed 692 runs, including eight half-centuries and one ton, in the Indian Premier League last year.

“I love coming here,” Warner began in the post-match press conference. “I love playing cricket here. I love the fans. I love what India brings. You always feel like you are always welcomed with open arms. We have got so many resources here. The facilities are second to none. I think every single nation that comes here will say the same thing. The IPL allows you to go out and compete on Indian wickets. The wickets here are great,” said the 33-year-old.

It was one of those days the Indian bowlers just couldn’t stop Warner and his opening partner Aaron Finch. It was one-way traffic as the duo mauled the hosts’ attack. Defending a below-par total, Indian captain’s biggest hope was Jasprit Bumrah. Back in action after recovering from a stress fracture in the lower back, the Indian pacer wasn’t at his best and Warner cashed in.

“Tonight was making the most of the over-pitched deliveries and we got off to a good start. While facing him (Bumrah), it’s about being nice and still. I can’t imagine someone like Brett Lee running in from almost the boundary and just sort of staggering in there and all of a sudden 150km/h. It takes a while to get used to and that’s great skill from Bumrah. He’s got great change-ups as well, His bouncers surprise you, his yorkers surprise you and then when he bowls the change-up it’s very, very difficult, it’s like when Lasith Malinga at his prime, he bowled 140km/h and swung them in but you knew you were going to get a yorker or a bouncer," he explained.

Australia would want to see the swashbuckling opener play another World Cup. Warner had an interesting take on it. “I will have to ask my wife. I will be 36 or 37 and I have got three kids, I hope that’s the last one. If I am still there for the next World Cup, I am very fortunate that I have got a good wife,” he said.