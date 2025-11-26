<p>Indian stars have always in been in demand in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=wpl">Women's Premier League</a>, with players fetching big even with the limited purse that the teams five teams are given. </p><p>With India winning the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=world%20cup">World Cup</a> recently, players from the triumphant team are anticipated to set bidding wars among the franchises in Delhi on Thursday.</p><p>At least 50 Indian players will get a WPL contract in the mega auction as teams look to rebuild their squads. </p>.WPL 2026 Auction: World Cup stars expected to fetch lucrative deals.<p>Here is a look at the most expensive Indian players in the WPL auction over the past two seasons. </p>.<p>In the inaugural auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) splurged Rs 3.40 crore on Smriti Mandhana. The opener was also appointed the captain of the franchise, leading the team to their maiden title in 2024.</p><p>The southpaw has scored over 600 runs in the tournament with a highest score of 84. She was retained by RCB for Rs 3.50 crore ahead of the mega auction. </p>.<p>The Indian all-rounder was picked up by UP Warriorz in the 2023 mega auction for Rs 2.60 crore. Sharma scored over 500 runs and and picked up 28 wickets in 25 WPL matches. </p><p>The Player of the Tournament in the Women's World Cup will be in the auction yet again and could fetch a handsome amount yet again. </p>.<p>Jemimah Rodrigues has been with the Delhi Capitals since the start of WPL in 2023. She was bought for Rs 2.20 crore in the inaugural auction. </p><p>The top-order batter, who slammed a century in the World Cup semifinal against Australia to lead India to a historic chase, has been retained by DC for Rs 3.50 crore. </p><p>In 24 matches of WPL so far, Rodrigues has scored 507 runs at a strike rate of close to 140. </p>.<p>Shafali Verma occupied the opening slot for Delhi Capitals for three seasons. The franchise spent Rs 2 crore to acquire the hard-hitter's services. </p><p>After being dropped for the World Cup initially, Verma replaced Pratika Rawal, and won the Player of the Match in the final. </p><p>Verma has played 27 matches and amassed 865 runs at an impressive strike rate of 165. It was no surprise that she was retained by the franchise for Rs 2.20 crore. </p>.<p>The then uncapped seamer sprung a surprise when Gujarat Giants got her for Rs 2 crore in the 2024 auction. </p><p>In the nine matches that she played for the franchise, the right-arm pacer managed to pick 11 wickets at an economy of just over six. </p><p>She made her ODI debut in 2025 against Sri Lanka but went wicketless in the three games she played.</p><p>Gautam will once again go under the hammer as the Giants released her ahead of the 2026 season. </p>