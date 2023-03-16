WPL: RCB beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets

WPL: RCB beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets

Invited to bat, UPW were all out for 135 in 19.3 overs with Grace Harris top-scoring with a 32-ball 46

PTI
PTI, Navi Mumbai,
  • Mar 16 2023, 03:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 03:34 ist
Perry's 3-16, Kanika's 46 help RCB beat Warriorz by 5 wickets. Credit: IANS Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat UP Warriorz by five wickets in their Women's Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday. This is their first win after defeats on trot.

Invited to bat, UPW were all out for 135 in 19.3 overs with Grace Harris top-scoring with a 32-ball 46.

Read | WPL: Mumbai Indians trounce Gujarat Giants, clinch playoff berth

RCB chased down the target with 12 balls to spare, reaching 136 for 5 in 18 overs, with Kanika Ahuja top-scoring with 46.

Brief Scores:

UP Warriorz: 135 all out in 19.3 overs (Grace Harris 46, Ellyse Perry 3/16).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 136 for 5 in 18 overs (Kanika Ahuja 46; Deepti Sharma 2/26).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

WPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RCB
Sports News
Cricket

Related videos

What's Brewing

RBI Governor Das conferred Central Banker of 2023 award

RBI Governor Das conferred Central Banker of 2023 award

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

 