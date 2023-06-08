WTC 2023 final: Australia all out for 469

Australia were bowled out for 469 in their first innings in the World Test Championship final at the Oval in London. Steve Smith and Travis Head starred with centuries for Australia while pacer Mohammad Siraj picked four wickets for India.
More to follow...
