WTC 2023 final: Australia all out for 469

For India, pacer Mohammad Siraj picked four wickets

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 08 2023, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 18:45 ist
India's Shardul Thakur celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith with teammates. Credit: Reuters Photo

Australia were bowled out for 469 in their first innings in the World Test Championship final at the Oval in London. Steve Smith and Travis Head starred with centuries for Australia while pacer Mohammad Siraj picked four wickets for India.

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
WTC Final
WTC

