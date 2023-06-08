WTC 2023 final: Australia at 422/7 at lunch on Day 2

WTC 2023 final: Australia at 422/7 at lunch on Day 2

For India, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur took two wickets each with one wicket coming through a run out

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 08 2023, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 17:13 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ICC

Australia reached to 422/7 at the end of the first session on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final at the Oval in London.

Steve Smith was dismissed for 121 while Tavis Head fell for 163.

For India, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur took two wickets each with one wicket coming through a run out.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
WTC Final
WTC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

 