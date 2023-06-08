WTC 2023 final: Australia at 422/7 at lunch on Day 2

Australia reached to 422/7 at the end of the first session on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final at the Oval in London.
Steve Smith was dismissed for 121 while Tavis Head fell for 163.
For India, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur took two wickets each with one wicket coming through a run out.
More to follow...
