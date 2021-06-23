WTC Final: NZ 19/0 at tea in pursuit of 139-run target

WTC Final: New Zealand 19 for none at tea in pursuit of 139-run target

Tom Latham (5) and Devon Conway (9) saw off the eight overs that India bowled before the break

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 23 2021, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 21:01 ist
New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot during the sixth day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

New Zealand were 19 for no loss at tea in pursuit of a tricky 139-run target to win the World Test Championship Final against India on the sixth and final day here on Wednesday.

Tom Latham (5) and Devon Conway (9) saw off the eight overs that India bowled before the break.

With one session remaining in the game, New Zealand need to score 120 more runs to take the title.

India resumed the day at 64 for two but none of the batsmen could play long innings as they were all out for 170.

Rishabh Pant was the top-scorer for India with his 41-run knock while Ravindra Jadeja (16), Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Mohammed Shami (13) chipped in with small contributions.

India lost three batsmen in the morning session including skipper Virat Kohli (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (15) and Rahane.

Pant was dropped, when he was on 5, by Tim Southee off Jamieson.

Brief Scores:

India: 217 and 170 all out in 73 overs. (Rishabh Pant 41, Rohit Sharma 30; Tim Southee 4/48, Trent Boult 3/39, Kyle Jamieson 2/30).

New Zealand: 249 and 19 for no loss in 8 overs. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India vs New Zealand
New Zealand
India
Rishabh Pant
Ravindra Jadeja
Ajinkya Rahane

What's Brewing

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage

Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage

Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics

Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics

 