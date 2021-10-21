Denmark Open: Sindhu enters quarter-finals after hard-fought win

Denmark Open: Sindhu in quarters after hard-fought win

PTI
PTI
  Oct 21 2021, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 18:44 ist
File photo of P V Sindhu. Credit: AFP Photo

India's double Olympic medallist superstar PV Sindhu reached the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 1000 tournament here on Thursday after three hard-fought games against her opponent from Thailand.

Sindhu won after a struggle against Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 in 67 minutes in her last 16 match.

This is Sindhu's first tournament since winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August. One of India's greatest Olympians, Sindhu had taken a break to rejuvenate before making a comeback in this tournament.

The big names from India included London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and former men's world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will be pitted against world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen in the round of 16, while Sameer Verma will meet Anders Antonsen from the host country.

