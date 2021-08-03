DH Toon | Patnaik's hockey sponsorship shows lot can be done without much talking!

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been at the forefront in supporting the hockey teams through sponsorship.

The women's team advanced to its first-ever semifinal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Monday.

A day after the Indian men's team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world no. 9 women's side also produced a phenomenally gritty performance against the world no 2 Australia in an intense quarterfinal.

Read more