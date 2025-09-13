<p>Ningbo (China): Olympian and reigning mixed team pistol world champion Esha Singh ended India's medal drought at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/issf-world-cup">ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol</a>, clinching gold in the women's 10m air pistol here on Saturday.</p>.<p>At the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre, the 20-year-old edged out home favourite Yao Qianxun by 0.1 point in a tense final. Reigning <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/olympics">Olympic</a> champion Oh Yejin of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-korea">South Korea</a> took the bronze.</p>.<p>This was Esha's maiden World Cup gold in the event and it helped India move to fifth spot in the medal standings, joining four other nations with a gold medal.</p>.<p>Hosts China lead the standings with two gold, four silver and one bronze. India have fielded their fourth to sixth ranked shooters in each event at the tournament.</p>.Indian shooter grabs gold in ISSF's Junior World Cup.<p>"I am very happy as this is the first event that I started with and to win a world cup gold in it…I am just happy that some of my goals are being reached," Singh said.</p>.<p>Speaking on the next challenges ahead, she said, "Yes obviously the world championship is the next big one for the year. We are training very hard for it and I am sure you will see very good things from the Indian team in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cairo">Cairo</a>." On her mindset in the final, she said: "Yes I am aware of things like India has not won a medal yet and that there are great shooters in the field, but I have played many finals against these guys and its them all the time so I now know that the pistol is in my hand and the battle is with me so I try to enjoy the match as much as possible." Esha and teammate Rhythm Sangwan had qualified for the final with identical scores of 578, securing the last two available spots.</p>.<p>Yao topped qualification with 584, while India's Palak Gulia, competing for ranking points, shot 586. Surbhi Rao finished 25th with 568.</p>.<p>In the eight-shooter final, Rhythm began strongly, leading after the first series with Esha in second.</p>.<p>By the halfway mark, Esha moved into the lead while Rhythm slipped to fifth, where she eventually finished.</p>.Indian rifle shooter Niraj Kumar shown yellow card in ISSF World Cup, NRAI says jury at fault.<p>As eliminations progressed, both Indians maintained composure.</p>.<p>Rhythm briefly climbed to fourth with a 10.8 on her 15th shot but bowed out after the 18th.</p>.<p>Esha, meanwhile, maintained her rhythm, producing two 10.7s at crucial stages to stave off Yao's late surge.</p>.<p>She sealed the gold with a final score of 242.6, just 0.1 clear of the Chinese shooter.</p>.<p>In other results, Bhavesh Shekhawat finished 22nd in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol with 575, followed by Pradeep Singh Shekhawat in 23rd with the same score. Mandeep Singh placed 39th with 562. </p>