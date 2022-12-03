2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

A rollercoaster of a group stage in the 2022 FIFA World Cup drew to a close on Friday, paving the way for a series of nail-biting knockout fixtures in a tournament that never fails to surprise. With the knockout fixtures kicking off, we take a look at some of the best goals scored in the group stage of the World Cup.
Brazil vs Serbia: Richarlison
Brazil opened their World Cup campaign with a slick 2-0 win over Serbia, that was made even sweeter by an absolute gem of a goal from Richarlison.
Having opened the scoring for Brazil in the 62nd minute, Richarlison dispatched a jaw-dropping bicycle kick in the 73rd minute that is likely to be replayed in highlight reels and commercials for years to come.
Saudi Arabia vs Argentina: Salem Al-Dawsari
In perhaps what turned out to be the biggest shocker of the group stage, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina, one of the favourites, in their opening clash of the tournament.
While Lionel Messi opened the scoring the Argentines,Saleh Alshehri equalised for the Green Falcons beforeSalem Al-Dawsari fired the Saudi Arabia into the lead with what can only be called a screamer.
England vs Wales: Marcus Rashford
After making a strong statement in a 6-2 win over Iran in their opening game, England continued to shine through the group stages, dropping only one point in a draw against the United States.
In their match against Wales, Marcus Rashford scored an exquisite free-kick, marking the first goal from a direct free-kick in the 2022 edition of the iconic tournament.
Argentina vs Mexico: Enzo Fernandez
After their shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the World Cup, Argentina bounced back to winning ways against Mexico, with Lionel Messi leading the way.
However, it was not Messi but 21-year-old Enzo Fernandez who stole the show that day, scoring his first international goal in some style.
Canada vs Morocco: Hakim Ziyech
After a draw against Croatia and win over second-rated Belgium, Morocco strutted into the final match of the group stage in confident form against an upbeat Canada.
Although many expected Canada to start strong, given their exciting brand of football, it was Morocco whoopened the scoring, courtesy of a costly error by Canadian keeperMilan Borjan.
While Borjan was primarily at fault for the goal, Hakim Ziyech's cheeky long-range finish in the biggest stage in world football is worth a mention.