A22 releases European Super League proposal after court verdict

"Participating clubs stay in their domestic leagues which remain the foundation of European football.

"Now that clubs can determine their own future at European level, we look forward to further engagement with a broad set of football stakeholders to achieve the objective of all great sporting competitions."

A22 also proposed free viewing of all live matches in a league governed by the participating clubs rather than a body like UEFA.

The Super League competition would threaten UEFA's major club competitions, including its flagship Champions League.

The proposed format for the men's competition includes 64 teams in three leagues -- Star, Gold and Blue. The Star and Gold Leagues will have 16 clubs each while the Blue League has 32 clubs.

Teams will play home and away in groups of eight, which would mean a minimum of 14 matches a year. There will be annual promotion and relegation between leagues while teams can qualify for the Blue League based on domestic league performance.

The women's competition would have two leagues of 16 clubs each