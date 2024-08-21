AIFF urges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to reinstate the Durand Cup matches in Kolkata

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Wednesday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reinstate the Durand Cup matches in Kolkata.
Sunday's Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at Salt Lake Stadium was cancelled fearing "security concerns" in the wake of the widespread protests against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
(This is a developing story. More to follow)
