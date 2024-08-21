Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

AIFF urges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to reinstate the Durand Cup matches in Kolkata

Sunday's Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at Salt Lake Stadium was cancelled fearing "security concerns".
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 11:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Wednesday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reinstate the Durand Cup matches in Kolkata. 

Sunday's Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at Salt Lake Stadium was cancelled fearing "security concerns" in the wake of the widespread protests against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

(This is a developing story. More to follow)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2024, 11:23 IST
KolkataMamata BanerjeeAIFFDurand Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT