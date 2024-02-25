Arsenal rout Newcastle to keep pace with leaders

London: Rampant Arsenal remained hot on the heels of the top two in the title battle with an emphatic 4-1 victory over a struggling Newcastle United side in the Premier League on Saturday at a rocking Emirates Stadium.

An own goal by Sven Botman and a simple Kai Havertz finish put the home side 2-0 up at the break following a siege on the Newcastle goal before Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior struck in the second half to comfortably wrap up the points.

Arsenal's sixth successive Premier League victory this year took Mikel Arteta's third-placed side to 58 points after 26 games, two behind leaders Liverpool and a point adrift of Manchester City, who earlier won 1-0 at Bournemouth.

"It's crucial to win games and we have to put pressure on (Liverpool and Manchester City) and that is what we will do," goalscorer Havertz told TNT Sports. "The fans give us so much energy that's so important for us - it gives us a big boost."

Arsenal opened the scoring after 18 minutes when the ball bounced off Newcastle defender Botman's knee into his own goal following a goalmouth scramble after goalkeeper Loris Karius made a fine save from a Gabriel header at a corner.