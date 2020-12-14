Aubameyang own goal downs Arsenal 1-0 against Burnley

Aubameyang own goal mounts misery on Arteta's Arsenal as they lose 1-0 to Burnley

The Gunners, who have now lost four straight home games, are in 15th place in the standings with 13 points

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 14 2020, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 08:42 ist
Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2nd from Right) heads the ball toward the goal and into his own net to score an own goal during the Premier League football match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London. Credit: AFP

Arsenal's Premier League troubles intensified as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home by lowly Burnley on Sunday with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring an own goal after Granit Xhaka was sent off.

The Gunners, who have now lost four straight home games, are in 15th place in the standings with 13 points while Burnley climb out of the bottom three moving up to 17th place on nine points after their first away win of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side were enjoying a spell of strong pressure after the interval, testing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, when Xhaka was sent off after a VAR review spotted him grabbing Burnley's Ashley Westwood by the throat.

Westwood created the decisive goal when his dangerous in-swinging corner was headed into his own goal by Aubameyang as he rose to challenge Josh Brownhill at the near post.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal
Burnley
Premier League

