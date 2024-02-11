Bellingham, Vinicius shine as Real Madrid crush Girona

"Vinicius had a top game when he plays at this level and has this attitude he is the best in the world. Bellingham has a sprained ankle, he will be tested tomorrow."

The hosts opened the scoring after six minutes as Vinicius picked up Fede Valverde's pass to curl a superb long-range shot in for his seventh league goal of the season.

"We did everything the coach asked us to do," Vinicius, who was named man of the match, told Real Madrid TV.

"When the team wants to, it's very difficult to beat us. I don't usually shoot from outside the box, but today I felt confident and it worked out well."

Bellingham doubled the lead after Vinicius' through ball set up an easy finish past Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga in the 36th minute and the England midfielder struck again from close range.

"We train every day together and we are getting to know each other. He's a star, he's been scoring a lot of goals," Vinicius said of Bellingham who is LaLiga's top scorer this season with 16 goals.

Rodrygo completed the rout from fellow Brazilian Vinicius' second assist, firing a rocket into the far corner in the 61st minute before Joselu missed a late penalty.

Real visit RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

"We have an advantage at this stage of the season, it's good but it's just that, a small advantage," Ancelotti added.

"We have done very well, now comes the Champions League which will give us energy. We have to continue with our level and good attitude."