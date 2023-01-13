Bengaluru FC look to build momentum

Bengaluru FC will look to secure their first back-to-back wins of the Indian Super League season when they take on Odisha FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

In many ways, this is a clash that neither team can afford to lose. For the home side, their win against NorthEast United last week and a combination of other results have reignited their hopes of making it to the playoffs. Six points off sixth with seven games remaining, Bengaluru have to make every one of them a dogfight.

"It has not been an ideal season. There are still enough points available for us to get into the playoffs. That is our main aim and we will try and achieve it as long as it is achievable. Once it isn't, then we will be disappointed but we will regroup and get ready for the Super Cup campaign," said Bengaluru coach Simon Grayson, a day before the game.

Odisha, who started the season brightly, have hit a slump with just one win in their last five games and getting a result at the Kanteerava has now become a necessity.

"They have got some talented players, a goal-scorer also in their books. I think teams evolve and progress over the season. It is about when you play against the teams and how you catch them in that period. They will be desperate to secure the top six. It will be both teams desperate for three points," admitted Grayson.

On paper, Odisha, fifth on the table, look the better side thanks to their firepower at the top end of the pitch with Nandakumar enjoying a purple patch that has returned five goals this season while Brazilian Diego Mauricio, with four goals in the last two games, is always likely to be among the goals.

The addition of midfielder Raynier Fernandes and goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has also added some steel and resolve to a squad that has been rather inconsistent.

For Bengaluru, the return of Sivasakthi Narayanan into the fold will add some verve to their frontline which has been lacking precision in front of goals. While the young Indian striker is not the most clinical of strikers, his movement makes him a constant source of worry for the defenders. He has also shown a tendency to score in streaks.

The Blues will also be hoping that they can cut out the mistakes at the back and do better while defending set-pieces, which has let them down time and again this season.