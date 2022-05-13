Benzema becomes Real Madrid's second-highest goalscorer

Benzema equals Raul as Real Madrid's second-highest goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo remains well clear at the top of Madrid's all-time goalscoring charts with 451

AFP
AFP, Madrid,
  • May 13 2022, 07:55 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 07:55 ist
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) with Vinicius Jr. Credit: Reuters Photo

Karim Benzema drew level with Real Madrid great Raul as the Spanish giants' second-highest goalscorer by netting his 323rd goal for the club in a 6-0 thrashing of Levante on Thursday.

The France striker headed in Real's second goal against Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains well clear at the top of Madrid's all-time goalscoring charts with 451.

Benzema has now scored 44 times in as many appearances this season as Carlo Ancelotti's side have wrapped up the La Liga title and reached the Champions League final, where they will play Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

Ferland Mendy opened the scoring for Madrid before Benzema's effort. Levante had no answer as Rodrygo bagged another and Vinícius Junior a hat-trick in a thrashing that consigned the beaten club to relegation.

Other results saw Real Sociedad seal European competition next season with a 3-0 victory over Cadiz and Villarreal hammer Rayo Vallecano 5-1.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Real Madrid
Karim Benzema
FOOTBALL
La Liga

What's Brewing

An open invitation to man-wild conflict

An open invitation to man-wild conflict

Building prosperous villages

Building prosperous villages

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

UK man sells single potato chip for Rs 1.63 lakh

UK man sells single potato chip for Rs 1.63 lakh

In a first, scientists grow seeds in moon soil

In a first, scientists grow seeds in moon soil

Kasturba Gandhi’s diary from 1933 to be out as a book

Kasturba Gandhi’s diary from 1933 to be out as a book

First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre is here

First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre is here

'Chai' and mighty: 5 accessories for tea connoisseur

'Chai' and mighty: 5 accessories for tea connoisseur

Couple drags son to court seeking grandchild or Rs 5 cr

Couple drags son to court seeking grandchild or Rs 5 cr

 