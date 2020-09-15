BFC start regrouping for pre season

Bengaluru FC players began assembling in the city from Tuesday with the club hoping to start their pre-season training in Ballari from the first week of next month.

Only the Indian players are coming into the city and they will undergo Covid-19 tests and will be in home quarantine upon arrival.

The visa situation for the foreigners and the uncertainties with the prevailing pandemic mean that the plans have just been penciled in and are subject to change.

The club plans to do their pre-season training in the BFC Residential Training facilities in Ballari from the first week of October before heading to Goa, where the Indian Super League season will be held, in the last week of October.

Bengaluru FC had a tough season last time out, faltering in the semifinal of the ISL. The club have strengthened by adding the likes of left back Ajith Kumar and Brazilian attacker Cleiton Silva among others while retaining the core of the team.