Celtic leave it late to beat Rangers and win Scottish Cup

"I said I'd come here to try and score as many goals as I could, I didn't think I'd score a goal like this in front of all these fans. It's an amazing feeling," Idah told BBC Scotland.

"It's hard to put into words. Anyone here can see what it means to the fans, to the players. I've always supported Celtic, it's amazing."

Rangers, meanwhile, have finished runners-up in both the Premiership and the Scottish Cup this season but did not finish the campaign empty-handed having won the League Cup.

Rangers thought they had scored from a corner on the hour mark when Abdallah Sima netted at the far post but it was chalked off following a VAR review which showed Nicolas Raskin had fouled Celtic keeper Joe Hart.

When Idah was asked about his future, the 23-year-old said: "Football is tricky. I love it here, I've said it previously, it's a great club but I'm still contracted to Norwich. I'll go back in the summer and who knows?"