Chelsea nears deal for sale to Boehly-led consortium

Chelsea says final deal struck for sale to Boehly-led consortium

Previous owner Roman Abramovich is subject to sanctions by the British government

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 28 2022, 15:07 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 15:07 ist

Chelsea said on Saturday a "final and definitive agreement" had been struck to sell the English Premier League club to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital.

Previous owner Roman Abramovich is subject to sanctions by the British government. He put the London club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday," Chelsea said in a statement. "The Club will update further at that time."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
FOOTBALL
Chelsea FC

What's Brewing

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

The irresistible world of doodling

The irresistible world of doodling

4 ways to reuse a pair of denims

4 ways to reuse a pair of denims

Men become Yakshas

Men become Yakshas

Whackyverse | Telangana bajana

Whackyverse | Telangana bajana

DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others

DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others

America’s gun culture must end

America’s gun culture must end

Pay attention to the coming food crisis

Pay attention to the coming food crisis

 