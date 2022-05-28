Chelsea says final deal struck for sale to Boehly-led consortium

Chelsea said on Saturday a "final and definitive agreement" had been struck to sell the English Premier League club to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital.

Previous owner Roman Abramovich is subject to sanctions by the British government. He put the London club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday," Chelsea said in a statement. "The Club will update further at that time."