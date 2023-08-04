Chelsea sign France defender Axel Disasi for $50 mn

Chelsea sign France defender Axel Disasi for $50 million from AS Monaco

Chelsea are looking to revive their fortunes under new manager Pochettino after coming 12th in the standings last season.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 04 2023, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 17:31 ist
Former AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Chelsea have signed France international centre back Axel Disasi from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on a six-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who will join the Stamford Bridge side in a deal worth a reported €45 million ($49.23 million), has won four caps for the national team and has made 130 appearances in the French top flight.

Also Read | Relentless Manchester City seek record four titles in a row

"Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage," Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said.

"He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea. We welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with Mauricio Pochettino and his new team mates in the days ahead."

Chelsea are looking to revive their fortunes under new manager Pochettino after coming 12th in the standings last season - their worst finish since 1994.

Chelsea
Premier League
Football
Sports News

