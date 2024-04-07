Copa Del Rey final: Athletic Bilbao beat Mallorca on penalties to end 40-year trophy drought

Athletic's penalty takers meanwhile were flawless in their execution, scoring four in a row to secure the win.

"We have made history! I've been dreaming about this for a long time. I've given everything for my family, my friends..." an emotional man-of-the-match Nico Williams told TVE.

"The fans have always been with us and they deserve it, let's enjoy it. It's a dream to win with the club of my life. Everyone can enjoy it now and celebrate!"

The game had finished 1-1 after extra time. Despite Bilbao dominating proceedings with almost 70% of possession, Dani Rodriguez fired in a curling shot after a couple of other efforts had been charged down, giving Mallorca the lead in the 21st minute.

But Ohian Sancet equalised in the 50th minute before Bilbao laid siege to Mallorca's goal.

They were wasteful, however, missing several chances to score late on, including Williams hitting the post in extra time. But a gritty Mallorca outfit held strong in defence and were a threat in counter-attacks as well, before finally succumbing in the shootout.