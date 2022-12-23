England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

George Cohen,the right-back in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, has died aged 83, his former club Fulham announced Friday.
The 37-times capped defender played every minute of the victorious campaign on home soil that culminated in a 4-2 extra-time win over the then West Germany to give England their first -- and so far only -- World Cup title.
"Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players -- and gentlemen -- George Cohen MBE," said a statement on the London club's website.
Cohen spent his entire career with Fulham, playing 459 games for the Cottagers from 1956-1969 before a knee injury cut short his career at 29.
He later worked in the club's hospitality suites.
Cohen's contribution to Fulham was recognised when his statute was unveiled at Craven Cottage in October 2016.
Cohen's death means that of the England XI who won the World Cup final -- no substitutes were permitted in 1966 -- only hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst and Bobby Charlton are still alive.
