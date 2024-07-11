Home
Euro 2024: Watkins' late strike fires England into final as they edge past Netherlands 2-1

With the match looking set for extra time, Watkins received a pass from Cole Palmer and fired a sweet strike into the far corner to trigger euphoria among England's fans and players.
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 July 2024, 21:20 IST

Dortmund: Substitute Ollie Watkins scored in the 91st minute to send England through to their second successive European Championship final on Wednesday after beating the Netherlands 2-1 in an exhilarating encounter.

With the match looking set for extra time, Watkins received a pass from Cole Palmer and fired a sweet strike into the far corner to trigger euphoria among England's fans and players. England will play Spain in Sunday's final.

Xavi Simons had put the Dutch ahead seven minutes into a frenetic first half with a phenomenal long-range effort, before England levelled 11 minutes later with Harry Kane coolly converting a penalty awarded for a foul by Denzel Dumfries.

