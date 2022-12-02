FIFA World Cup: Japan upset Spain 2-1, both teams reach last 16

Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka earned Japan a stunning 2-1 victory over Spain 2-1 in World Cup Group E on Thursday as both teams reached the last 16.
Japan topped the standings and will face Croatia next while Spain, who finished level with Germany on four points, advanced on a goal difference and will play Morocco.
Striker Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead in the 12th minute when he headed home Cesar Azpilicueta's cross for his third goal in three World Cup games.
Japan levelled three minutes into the second half through winger Doan who slotted home from just outside the penalty area and midfielder Tanaka scored the winner in the 51st minute, the goal confirmed after a lengthy VAR check.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland
Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh
Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka
Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging
England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match
Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir
India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors