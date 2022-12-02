FIFA WC: Japan upset Spain 2-1, both reach last 16

FIFA World Cup: Japan upset Spain 2-1, both teams reach last 16

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 02 2022, 02:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 02:37 ist
Japan's Wataru Endo and Takuma Asano celebrate after the match as Japan qualify for the knockout stages. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka earned Japan a stunning 2-1 victory over Spain 2-1 in World Cup Group E on Thursday as both teams reached the last 16.

Japan topped the standings and will face Croatia next while Spain, who finished level with Germany on four points, advanced on a goal difference and will play Morocco.

Striker Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead in the 12th minute when he headed home Cesar Azpilicueta's cross for his third goal in three World Cup games.

Japan levelled three minutes into the second half through winger Doan who slotted home from just outside the penalty area and midfielder Tanaka scored the winner in the 51st minute, the goal confirmed after a lengthy VAR check.

Japan
spain
Football
Sports News
FIFA
2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar World Cup

