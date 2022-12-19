France's Benzema retires from international football

France's Benzema retires from international football

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, who scored 37 times in 97 appearances for France, missed the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an injury

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 19 2022, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 20:58 ist
France striker Karim Benzema announced his retirement from international football on his 35th birthday. Credit: AFP Photo

France striker Karim Benzema announced his retirement from international football on his 35th birthday on Monday, a day after Les Bleus lost to Argentina on penalties in the World Cup final.

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, who scored 37 times in 97 appearances for France, missed the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an injury in training the day before the start of the tournament.

Also Read — France fly out of Qatar as FIFA acclaims World Cup attendance

"I made the effort and mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I wrote my story and ours is ending," Benzema wrote on Twitter. 

