Haaland out of Man City's game at Leicester with ankle knock

Striker Erling Haaland was left out of Manchester City’s squad for Saturday's Premier League game at Leicester after picking up an ankle problem.
Haaland has started every game this season following his off-season move, scoring 22 goals in all competitions, but was taken off at halftime of City's midweek Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund and was seen limping the day after the match.
Julian Alvarez came in for his second league start of the season at Leicester to replace the Norwegian forward.
City manager Pep Guardiola had said on Friday that Haaland's status for the game was doubtful.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Excavators uncover artifacts at last Mayan stronghold
Declining bat population is a cause for human concern
Rajinikanth meets 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty
Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak
'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response
Climate change: Grim forecast for India
DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops
Out-of-the-box wedding cards
Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era