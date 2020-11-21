Here to make BFC successful, says Dimas Delgado

At the start of every season, there are a lot of expectations from Bengaluru FC. And rightfully so, for they have a trophy case full of silverware.

As the seventh season of the Indian Super League gets underway, the Garden City boys are once again amongst the contenders. While they have not loosened their purse strings like Mumbai City FC or ATK Mohun Bagan, BFC’s strength has always been their mentality. And having retained the core players for another season, the club has ensured that it will remain - if nothing else - competitive.

“All of us are hungry to start, the break has been quite long,” said Dimas Delgado.

The wily veteran midfielder, is for all intents and purposes, the coach on the field. He is the man who facilitates the game and delivers the set-pieces that have become a big part of the club’s arsenal. And having signed a one-year extension at the end of last season, Delgado - into his fourth year at the club - is keen to get back to winning titles.

“We are a team that wants to win,” Delgado said. “We like to feel that pressure. Everyone expects from BFC to fight for the title. That is awesome, wit means we have done good things in the past. All the players in the squad are here for a reason and they are all here to make this club big and successful.”

But this year, there will be more expected from Delgado. He is one of the youngsters look at for answers on the field. In a season with bigger squads, more substitutions and possibly more squad rotations, the 37-year-old’s experience will be instrumental in guiding the young players.

“Our club has always been working very well with young players. Whenever they have been called for the senior team, they are ready to learn and help. They know the coach, his demands and they come with an understanding of what it means to be in the first team. They are here because they deserve it. We have to encourage and support them,” Delgado remarked.

“Last season, we qualified for the top 4. We always have to improve some aspects. The coach has seen that. In this pre-season, we are working once again on the system and tactics,” Delgado revealed.