Hospitalized football icon Pele says he's 'strong, with a lot of hope'

Brazilian football legend Pele said on Saturday that he feels "strong, with a lot of hope" despite medical treatment for a respiratory infection.
The 82-year-old sports icon, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, was admitted to the hospital earlier this week amid ongoing colon cancer treatments.
"I want to keep everyone calm and positive," Pele said in an Instagram post.
