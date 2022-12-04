Pele says he's 'strong, with a lot of hope'

Hospitalized football icon Pele says he's 'strong, with a lot of hope'

He was admitted to the hospital earlier this week amid ongoing colon cancer treatments

AFP
AFP, Sao Paulo,
  • Dec 04 2022, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 10:09 ist
Brazilian football legend Pele. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Brazilian football legend Pele said on Saturday that he feels "strong, with a lot of hope" despite medical treatment for a respiratory infection.

The 82-year-old sports icon, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, was admitted to the hospital earlier this week amid ongoing colon cancer treatments.

"I want to keep everyone calm and positive," Pele said in an Instagram post.

Pele
Football News
Sports News

