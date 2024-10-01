ISL 2024: Bengaluru FC looks to ride on winning momentum against Mumbai FC

<p>Bengaluru: Three matches, three wins, three clean sheets, top of the table. Bengaluru FC have enjoyed a perfect start to the 2024-25 Indian Super League season and will be keen to extend their form on the road as they take on Mumbai City FC in Mumbai on Wednesday.</p><p>Last season, Bengaluru FC’s abysmal away record – three points from eleven matches – was the chief reason for them enduring their lowest-ever league finish. Rectifying this will be at the forefront of the Blues’ agenda, and they will fancy their chances against an erratic Mumbai City FC.</p><p>The Islanders, who lifted the ISL Cup last season, are yet to win a match this time out. They began with a 2-2 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and were stunned 2-3 by Jamshedpur FC. However, this will be Mumbai’s first home game of the season, and they will want to get their act together at the Mumbai Football Arena.</p>.New-look BFC seek fresh start.<p>Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza is suspended for the tie after accumulating two yellow cards, and he will be replaced on the touchline by Renedy Singh.</p><p>Fireworks aplenty are on offer, as three of Mumbai City’s players – Rahul Bheke, Alberto Noguera and Jorge Pereyra Diaz – moved to Bengaluru FC over the summer. Noguera and Bheke have fitted in seamlessly, while Diaz is yet to make his impact felt due to injuries but loves a goal against his former sides.</p><p>The Argentine forward will be up against the seasoned centre-back pairing of Tiri and Mehtab Singh, but will seek to use his familiarity with his former team-mates' processes to good avail. Fellow forward Sunil Chhetri has four goal involvements in his last two matches and has been linking the play well in the company of Noguera, Edgar Mendez and Vinith Venkatesh.</p>.<p>For Mumbai, summer signing Brandon Fernandes could feature from the start, and it will be interesting to see how he combines with Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh. Greek forward Nikolas Karelis opened his account against Jamshedpur, and will be a handful for the Bengaluru FC defence.</p><p>Defensive midfielders Pedro Capo for Bengaluru and Yoell van Nieff for Mumbai both have been influential figures, while another interesting match-up will see Suresh Singh Wangjam vie for midfield supremacy against former BFC player Jayesh Rane.</p><p>“Mumbai is a strong side as we have seen in the past. For now, I just want the boys to focus on how we have played so far and I’m sure it will be a tough match against them, Renedy said during the pre-match press conference.”</p><p>“Playing at home is a different feeling altogether but for away matches, we have experienced senior players who we will rely on to guide the team to play well,” Renedy signed off.</p><p>Match starts at 7:30 pm. LIVE on <em>Sports18, Jio Cinema</em>.</p>