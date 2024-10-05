Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

ISL: Borja Herrera’s late goal helps FC Goa rescue a point against NorthEast United FC

Besides Herrera, Armando Sadiku netted two goals for Goa while Nestor Albiach, who also scored a brace, and Alaeddine Ajaraei were the scorers for NorthEast United.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 21:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 21:00 IST
Sports NewsFootball NewsISLNorthEast United FCFC Goa

Follow us on :

Follow Us