ISL: FC Goa thrash Bengaluru FC 3-0

Armando Sadiku (63rd minute) was once again the protagonist with a goal and an assist while the likes of Brison Fernandes (72nd) and Dejan Drazic (90+3) also joined the party for the Gaurs.
02 November 2024

