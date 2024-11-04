Home
ISL: Mumbai City defeat Kerala Blasters 4-2 in six-goal thriller

Late goals from Nathan Rodrigues (75th) and captain Lallianzuala Chhangte (90th penalty) sealed the win in an action-packed match.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 19:57 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 19:57 IST
Sports NewsFootball NewsKerala BlastersISLMumbai City FC

