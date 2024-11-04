ISL: Mumbai City defeat Kerala Blasters 4-2 in six-goal thriller

<p>Mumbai: Mumbai City FC secured a thrilling 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters FC, marking their second win of the Indian Super League here on Sunday.</p>.<p>Late goals from Nathan Rodrigues (75th) and captain Lallianzuala Chhangte (90th penalty) sealed the win in an action-packed match.</p>.<p>Nikolaos Karelis led the charge for Mumbai with a brace, scoring first in the 9th minute off a perfectly timed assist from Chhangte.</p>.ISL: Ajaraie shines again as NorthEast United sink Odisha FC in five-goal thriller.<p>Karelis then doubled the lead in the 55th minute, converting a penalty awarded after a foul by Kerala defender Naocha Singh.</p>.<p>Kerala Blasters quickly responded, with Kwame Peprah drawing a penalty that Jesus Jimenez converted to make it 2-1 in the 57th minute.</p>.<p>Peprah then levelled proceedings in the 71st minute, heading in a cross from Adrian Luna.</p>.<p>However, Kerala’s momentum took a hit when Peprah was sent off, leaving them with 10 men.</p>.<p>Just four minutes later, Nathan Rodrigues took advantage of a loose ball from a corner to restore Mumbai City FC's lead.</p>.<p>Chhangte then added a fourth goal from the penalty spot in the 90th minute, sealing the Islanders' fine victory.</p>