Italy's 1990 World Cup star Salvatore Schillaci passes away

"Salvatore Schillaci, known by everyone as Toto, the striker from the magic nights of Italia '90 with our national team. Thanks for the emotions you gave us, for having made us dream, celebrate, embrace, and wave our national flag. Bon voyage, champion."

The Sicilian's wide eyes as he celebrated his goals became one of the enduring images of that World Cup.

Schillaci was awarded the Golden Ball as player of the tournament and was later named as the runner-up for the 1990 Ballon d'Or men's player of the year award, behind World Cup winning captain Lothar Matthaus of West Germany.

He had started Italy's opening World Cup game as a substitute but came off the bench to score the winner in a 1-0 victory over Austria.

After the excitement of 1990, Schillaci scored only one more goal for Italy and did not appear for them at any other major tournaments.