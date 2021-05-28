Juventus sack Pirlo after one season in charge

Juventus sack Pirlo after one season in charge

Reuters
Reuters, Turin ,
  • May 28 2021, 15:28 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 15:28 ist
Coach Andrea Pirlo. Credit: AFP Photo

Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after one season in charge, the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday.

Pirlo was appointed last summer with no prior coaching experience and could only lead reigning Serie A champions Juventus to fourth place this season, with Massimiliano Allegri expected to return for a second spell as manager.

FOOTBALL
Juventus FC
Italy

