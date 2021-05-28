Juventus sack Pirlo after one season in charge

Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after one season in charge, the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday.
Pirlo was appointed last summer with no prior coaching experience and could only lead reigning Serie A champions Juventus to fourth place this season, with Massimiliano Allegri expected to return for a second spell as manager.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones
How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint
A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views
Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics
Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre
Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar