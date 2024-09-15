Lamine Yamal double leads Barcelona to 4-1 thrashing of Girona

Girona: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal struck twice in the first half to help deliver a commanding 4-1 win at Girona on Sunday that extended their perfect start to the LaLiga season with a fifth consecutive win.
Yamal gave Barca a two-goal lead with strikes in the 30th and 37th minutes while Dani Olmo extended their advantage right after the break with a first-time effort from close range.
Pedri scored the fourth with a tap-in in the 64th minute while Girona substitute Cristhian Stuani netted a consolation goal in the 80th, six minutes before Barca were reduced to 10 men when forward Ferran Torres was given a straight red card for a nasty studs-up challenge on Yaser Asprilla.
Barcelona top the LaLiga standings with 15 points, four ahead Real Madrid and Villarreal. Girona are seventh on seven points.
