Lamine Yamal double leads Barcelona to 4-1 thrashing of Girona

Girona: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal struck twice in the first half to help deliver a commanding 4-1 win at Girona on Sunday that extended their perfect start to the LaLiga season with a fifth consecutive win.

Yamal gave Barca a two-goal lead with strikes in the 30th and 37th minutes while Dani Olmo extended their advantage right after the break with a first-time effort from close range.