Laporta 'convinced' Messi wants to stay at Barcelona

Laporta 'convinced' Messi wants to stay at Barcelona

Messi scored a spectacular goal that he started in his own half at La Cartuja

AFP
AFP, Madrid,
  • Apr 18 2021, 04:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 04:27 ist
Barcelona's Dutch coach Ronald Koeman (R) celebrates with club president Joan Laporta at the end of the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) final football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and FC Barcelona at La Cartuja stadium in Seville. Credit: AFP file photo

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he is "convinced" Lionel Messi wants to stay at the club after he scored twice in the team's thumping 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

Messi is yet to confirm whether he will stay this summer, with the possibility that his seventh Copa del Rey triumph could be the last trophy he wins for Barca.

Read | Sensational Messi scores twice as Barca beat Athletic to win Copa del Rey

"Leo is the best player in the world, he is a player who is deeply rooted in the club, who loves Barca," said Laporta after the final in Seville.

"I am convinced that he wants to stay and we already know that we are going to do everything in our power, within the possibilities of the club, to ensure he continues with us. It is what we want the most."

Messi scored a spectacular goal that he started in his own half at La Cartuja before rounding off the victory with a strike into the corner for his 31st goal of the season.

It is the 13th consecutive campaign that Messi has scored more than 30 goals for Barcelona.

"Leo put on an exhibition today," Laporta added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

FOOTBALL
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
Copa del Rey

What's Brewing

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 