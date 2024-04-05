Liverpool title charge faces tough test at wounded Man United

Before that Arsenal have the chance to return the summit when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday after City take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Sixth-placed United's incredible 4-3 defeat at Chelsea on Thursday, when they led until the 10th minute of stoppage time only to concede twice, put a massive dent in their hopes of securing Champions League football next season.

Defeat by Liverpool would likely extinguish that possibility altogether so Sunday's clash is arguably almost as important for United boss Erik ten Hag as it is for Liverpool's Juergen Klopp.

United have struggled this season and Ten Hag's future is uncertain but they have been a thorn in Liverpool's side -- drawing away in the league and claiming a 4-3 win in an unforgettable FA Cup quarter-final to end the Anfield side's hopes of an unprecedented quadruple.

The tension is also likely to be ramped up on Liverpool assuming Arsenal and City both win on Saturday, although pressure appears to be something Klopp's side's thrive on.

"I am happy we play on Sunday, we cannot change that," he said. "I don't see the problem. The game we played tonight was nothing to do with yesterday, and Sunday will be nothing to do with the other results."

BITTER MEMORIES

Arsenal will have bitter memories of Brighton after a crushing defeat at home by the Seagulls last May all but handed the Premier League title to City.

But Mikel Arteta's side look far more durable this time and even his fringe players are coming to the party as was seen on Wednesday when Emile Smith Rowe was given a rare start and was influential in the 2-0 victory over visiting Luton Town.

Arteta was not alone in shuffling his pack this week, with City's Pep Guardiola leaving Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne out of the starting lineup for their home clash with fourth-placed Aston Villa. They were hardly missed though as Phil Foden notched a superb hat-trick in a 4-1 victory.

City are proven masters at handling the climax of a title battle and Guardiola sounded a warning to the two clubs battling to stop them winning an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight crown.