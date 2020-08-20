Liverpool to open English Premier League title against Leeds

Liverpool to open EPL title against Leeds

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate after the match. Credit: Reuters

Leeds' first game in the Premier League in 16 years couldn't be tougher: a trip to champion Liverpool.

The fixtures for the new season were released on Thursday, with Manchester City and Manchester United not playing on the opening weekend to give them more rest after their involvement in European competition this month.

Liverpool can, therefore, get a head-start on two of its biggest rivals and will open its first title defense since 1990 with a match against promoted Leeds on September 12 followed by games against Chelsea away and Arsenal at home.

The trip to Anfield for Leeds will be Argentine coaching great Marcelo Bielsa's first game in the Premier League after guiding what is regarded as a sleeping giant of English soccer back to the top division.

Man City's home match against Aston Villa and Man United's trip to Burnley on the opening weekend have been postponed as a result of the agreement among all Premier League clubs for every squad to get a minimum of 30 days between their final game of the 2019-20 season and their first of the new campaign.

City's first game will be away to Wolverhampton Wanderers the following weekend, with United starting at home to Crystal Palace the same weekend.

The first meeting between last season's top two teams, Liverpool and City, has been scheduled for November 7 at City's Etihad Stadium, with the return game at Anfield coming on the first weekend of February.

The Manchester derbies will take place on the weekends of December 12-13 and March 6-7.

