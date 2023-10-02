Liverpool exploring all options after VAR error over Luis Diaz's goal against Spurs

The PGMOL said disallowing the Diaz goal was a "clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention".

PGMOL added that it will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error.

Liverpool's statement added: "That such failings have already been categorised as "significant human error" is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.

"This is vital for the reliability of future decision-making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again."

Liverpool said the club recognised the pressures referees are under but that the application of VAR technology "should have alleviated them, not exacerbated them", adding that they will explore the options available for resolution.

VAR official Darren England and his assistant Dan Cook were replaced for their next matches at Nottingham Forest-Brentford on Sunday and Monday's Fulham-Chelsea game respectively.