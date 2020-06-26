Liverpool win Premier League title as Chelsea beat Man City 2-1

Liverpool win Premier League as Chelsea beat Man City

A superb solo goal by Christian Pulisic and a Willian penalty gave Chelsea a 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, a result that handed Liverpool the Premier League title, their first league championship win in 30 years.

Pulisic exploited a communication breakdown between Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Guendogan after a City set piece, running from the halfway line before confidently slotting the ball past Ederson to open the scoring in the 36th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne put City level with a brilliant dipping free kick ten minutes into the second half, but Chelsea took the lead again through Willian's 78th-minute penalty after Fernandinho was sent off for handling the ball on the goal-line.

The result leaves City on 63 points, 23 behind Liverpool with only seven games left to play, giving the Reds their first title of the Premier League era. Chelsea remain fourth on 54 points, five ahead of Manchester United.

