Man City to take on Copenhagen, Barca face Napoli test in Champions League 

Nyon: Holders Manchester City will take on FC Copenhagen in the last 16 of the Champions League while Spanish heavyweights Barcelona will face Napoli.

Copenhagen, who twice met City's rivals Manchester United in the group stage of the competition, will travel to Manchester yet again to face Pep Guardiola's side.

The Danish team will have their work cut out against the champions, who won all six of their group stage matches and are on an unbeaten run of 20 games in European football.