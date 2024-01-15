JOIN US
Homesportsfootball

Man Utd boss Ten Hag hopes Hojlund-Rashford partnership will flourish

United are next in action on Jan. 28 in an FA Cup fourth-round tie against either Newport County or Eastleigh.
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 04:43 IST

Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford are beginning to display signs of a potent partnership, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said after the attackers both scored in Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Hojlund's early opener was cancelled out by Richarlison before Rodrigo Bentancur levelled again for Spurs after Rashford had put United back in front.

Hojlund has scored only two league goals this season while Rashford has four but the pair appear to be developing an understanding and were involved in the build-up to each other's goals.

"I hope they keep going with this progress," Ten Hag told reporters. "You see they are coming up with routines – that is what you need.

"You need it everywhere but especially in the front line, where there are tight areas and quick decisions have to be made. In a split second you need the right decisions, so you need that intuition.

"When your front players are not scoring, it goes through the whole team. It makes everyone insecure, starting with the front players, because they are of course eager when they’re not scoring and play with less confidence."

