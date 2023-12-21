Manchester United commit to UEFA competitions after European Super League verdict

London: Manchester United said they remain committed to playing in competitions run by UEFA despite Thursday's European Court of Justice's court verdict which said Europe's football governing body and FIFA contravened European Union law by preventing the formation of a European Super League (ESL).

"Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game," the club said in a statement.