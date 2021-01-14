Messi misses Spanish Super Cup semi-finals due to injury

Messi misses Spanish Super Cup semis due to injury

Lionel Messi was left out of Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Sociedad on Wednesday due to injury.

Messi was not even included on the bench for the game against Real Sociedad in Cordoba.

Barca coach Ronald Koeman said on Tuesday the striker had felt discomfort during his side's 4-0 La Liga win over Granada on Saturday, when he was substituted in the second half.

Messi trained on Monday and Tuesday but missed the last session before the match on Wednesday morning.

The winner of Barcelona and Real Sociedad will face either Real Madrid or Athletic Bilbao, who play in the other semi-final on Thursday.

 

 

