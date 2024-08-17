Premier League | Joelinton secures victory for 10-man Newcastle over Southampton

Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy's poor attempted pass to Jack Stephens was pounced on by Alexander Isak who played the ball across the box and Brazilian Joelinton took one touch before drilling his shot low into the corner of the net.

Southampton had the better of the second half as they piled on pressure in search of an equaliser, but Newcastle held on to take all three points.

After Newcastle dominated the early stages, the visitors grew in confidence and had the ball in the net in the 10th minute but Jack Stephens was offside when he tapped in from close range.

Southampton were boosted by Schar's moment of madness after Brereton Diaz bundled him over from behind. The Swiss defender put his head against that of his opponent who went down rather theatrically and the referee pulled out the red card.

It was Newcastle, however, who went in at the break a goal up after they took full advantage of McCarthy's mistake when trying to play it out from the back.

Five minutes after the interval Southampton's Adam Armstrong had a close-range effort cleared off the line by Newcastle defender Lewis Hall, and the home side's keeper Nick Pope needed to be at his best to tip over another Armstrong shot.

Southampton never gave up and had two late headed chances from Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Archer saved by Pope, but Eddie Howe's side rode out the pressure and recorded a home win on the opening day for the third successive season.