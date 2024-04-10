Real Madrid held at home in six-goal thriller against Manchester City

Madrid: Real Madrid and Manchester City slugged out a thrilling 3-3 draw in a rip-roaring Champions League quarter-final clash in the Spanish capital on Tuesday, leaving the tie between the last two holders of the trophy wide open for the second leg next week.

The Madrid crowd were left stunned two minutes into the match when City's Bernardo Silva took advantage of a one-man wall to drill a free kick from 40 metres just inside Andriy Lunin's right-hand post to give the visitors the lead.

But Eduardo Camavinga helped level the scores after 12 minutes when his long-range strike deflected off defender Ruben Dias for an own goal after wrongfooting keeper Stefan Ortega.