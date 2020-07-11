Real Madrid in sight of La Liga title after beating Alaves

Real Madrid could win La Liga on Monday after a routine 2-0 win over Alaves on Friday put them within touching distance of the title.

With suspended skipper Sergio Ramos sitting in the stands, Karim Benzema took over the armband and then penalty duties, firing in from the spot before teeing up Marco Asensio to add a second the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

After restoring their four-point advantage at the top of the table, the pressure is back on Barcelona.

If Barca fail to win away at Real Valladolid on Saturday, Madrid will clinch the title with two games to spare by beating Granada on Monday at Los Carmenes.