Real Madrid in sight of La Liga title after beating Alaves

Real Madrid could win La Liga on Monday after a routine 2-0 win over Alaves on Friday put them within touching distance of the title.
With suspended skipper Sergio Ramos sitting in the stands, Karim Benzema took over the armband and then penalty duties, firing in from the spot before teeing up Marco Asensio to add a second the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.
After restoring their four-point advantage at the top of the table, the pressure is back on Barcelona.
If Barca fail to win away at Real Valladolid on Saturday, Madrid will clinch the title with two games to spare by beating Granada on Monday at Los Carmenes.
KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines
Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'
The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey
Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro
Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age
Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias