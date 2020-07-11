Real Madrid in sight of title after beating Alaves

Real Madrid in sight of La Liga title after beating Alaves

AFP
AFP, Madrid,
  • Jul 11 2020, 08:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 08:35 ist
Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane (C) speaks to players during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid and Alaves at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas near Madrid on July 10, 2020. Credit: AFP

Real Madrid could win La Liga on Monday after a routine 2-0 win over Alaves on Friday put them within touching distance of the title.

With suspended skipper Sergio Ramos sitting in the stands, Karim Benzema took over the armband and then penalty duties, firing in from the spot before teeing up Marco Asensio to add a second the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

After restoring their four-point advantage at the top of the table, the pressure is back on Barcelona.

If Barca fail to win away at Real Valladolid on Saturday, Madrid will clinch the title with two games to spare by beating Granada on Monday at Los Carmenes.

