Real Madrid make €160 million bid for Kylian Mbappe: Report

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Aug 25 2021, 03:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 10:24 ist
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe. Credit: AFP Photo

Real Madrid have made a 160 million euro ($188.11 million) bid for Paris St Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from either club.

L'Equipe said PSG's position remained unchanged, with the Ligue 1 club determined to keep 22-year-old Mbappe until at least the end of his contract in June next year.

Britain's Sky Sports said the offer was made on Sunday.

The sale of World Cup-winner Mbappe would allow PSG to recoup some of the costs of Lionel Messi's salary package after they signed the Argentina forward and six times Ballon d'Or winner from Barcelona earlier this month.

