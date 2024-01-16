JOIN US
Roma sack manager Mourinho following poor run

AS Roma have parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho, the Serie A side said on Tuesday.

Roma are ninth in the league after Sunday's 3-1 loss to AC Milan, and have struggled to overcome the loss of key players due to injury, including striker Paulo Dybala.

"AS Roma can confirm that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

"Further updates on the new First Team coaching staff will follow imminently."

Mourinho, who has coached a host of top European clubs including Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, was appointed coach of Roma in 2021.

Under the Portuguese manager, Roma won the third-tier Europa Conference League in 2022.

